South Africa: Books to Ignite You - Love, Lies, Cape Town's Past and the Power of Money

Four book recommendations that explore love, loss and financial wisdom, from the poignant journey of a young woman in Cape Town, to a gripping psychological thriller and a financial guide for all.

Why Am I Like This? by Qaanitah Hunter

It would be limiting to straightjacket Why Am I Like This? as "romance". The book does far more than that. Farah Garda is in her twenties, living with her roommate in Cape Town, drifting. She cannot seem to find purpose. Or direction. Or, on some days, the will to get out of bed.

When her mother, a Struggle veteran now living in a retirement village in Johannesburg, falls ill, Farah boards a flight home to care of her. At the airport she meets "Chatty Airport Guy", also known as Zaid. Farah has little interest in engaging. Zaid, however, is not easily deterred.

At its heart, this is a wrenching story about caring for an ageing parent and discovering yourself in the wake of grief and loss. In an era in which so many young people wrestle with self-worth and paralysis, the novel becomes a quietly powerful meditation on meaning, survival and the will to live and love.

I was especially struck by its reflections on embodiment, the intricate connection between mental health and how it manifests in the body. Farah struggles with being overweight and with the lethargy that accompanies depression. She...