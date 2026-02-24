Uganda Set to Launch Revised National Trade Policy and National Export Development Strategy

Kampala — Uganda will next month launch a revised National Trade Policy and National Export Development Strategy as it seeks to implement an ambitious tenfold growth strategy anchored on agro-industrialisation, tourism, mineral development and science, technology and innovation and creative industries.

According to the Minister of State for Trade, Gen. Wilson Mouse Mbadi, trade is the engine that will drive this strategy, as it connects production to markets, generates incomes, and distributes wealth across the economy.

Gen Mbadi told the press today that a revised National Trade Policy and National Export Development Strategy will be one of the key outcomes of the upcoming National Trade Sector Review Conference, which is set to take place from March 4th to 5th, 2026, at

Mbadi has emphasised that Uganda's trade growth, now at approx. $13.3-13.4 billion in total exports (FY2024/25) must transition from progress to transformation as the country advances toward a $500B economy by 2040.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He told the press, "Over the past five years, Uganda has made significant strides in trade, industrialization and cooperative development. As highlighted in our recent publication Protecting the Gains, Uganda recorded strong export growth in FY 2024/25, with total exports of goods and services reaching approximately USD 13.3-13.4 billion, while merchandise exports alone accounted for about USD 10.6 billion. This represented a significant increase compared to previous years, reflecting improved commodity prices, higher export volumes, and expansion of export markets. This growth was largely driven by strong performance in coffee, mineral products (especially gold), cocoa beans, sugar, and fish."

He added that "as we celebrate progress, we must now ask ourselves a strategic question: How do we convert these gains into sustained, tenfold growth strategy pillars that propel Uganda to a US$500 billion economy by 2040?"

The upcoming National Trade Review Conference will therefore, among many tasks, take stock of Uganda's trade performance and readiness to support ten-fold growth plus generate actionable policy and regulatory reforms to boost exports and value addition

The conference will attract government ministries, departments and agencies; private sector leaders and MSMEs; cooperative leaders, academia and research institutions; development partners and regional bodies; and the media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through deliberate, coordinated and evidence-based trade reforms, we are confident that Uganda can transition from protecting gains to multiplying them on our journey to a US$500 billion economy by 2040," Mbadi said.