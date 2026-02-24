Kenya: Armed Gang Dismantles Sh35mn Lexus in Night Raid in Kirinyaga

Nairobi — Police are investigating a daring night robbery in which several armed suspects raided a home in Kiamuthambi village in Kirinyaga Central and dismantled a Lexus vehicle valued at approximately Sh35 million.

According to preliminary reports, the gang struck shortly after midnight, arriving in two vehicles and storming the compound under the cover of darkness.

The suspects are said to have overpowered a watchman on duty, tying him up before gaining access to the main house.

Investigators believe the gang then sprayed an unknown substance inside one of the bedrooms, rendering the occupants unconscious.

The victims were later rushed to hospital after being discovered unresponsive in the morning. They reportedly regained consciousness at around 9am while receiving treatment.

Police sources said the suspects remained at the scene for several hours from shortly after midnight until about 4am methodically stripping the high-end vehicle of critical spare parts.

By the time the family regained consciousness, the luxury car had been extensively dismantled.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have since visited the scene and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Authorities are also seeking forensic analysis to determine the nature of the substance believed to have been used to incapacitate the victims.