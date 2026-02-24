Somalia: Journalist Abdihafid Nor Abducted in Mogadishu After Reporting On Dismissal of Turkish-Trained Officers Over Pay Dispute

24 February 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)

The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) condemns the abduction of journalist Abdihafid Nor in Mogadishu in the early hours of Tuesday, 24 February 2026, by armed officers of the Somali National Army, and demands his immediate and unconditional release.

Armed officers from the Somali National Army abducted journalist Abdihafid Nor at around 1:50 a.m. on 24 February in Mogadishu.

Eyewitnesses told SJS that Abdihafid was at a local restaurant ahead of suhur in the early hours of Tuesday when the armed officers --some in military uniform and others in plain clothes--arrived in a pickup truck and took him away.

A source informed SJS that the journalist was transported to a military camp inside the Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy in Hodan district, Mogadishu. His family and colleagues were unable to reach him, and his phone remained switched off.

On Monday 23 February, Abdihafid Nor, who reports for Somali Cable TV and actively publishes on Facebook, had posted about the dismissal of four unit commanders from the Turkish-trained Gorgor forces. According to his report, the officers were "removed following a dispute over orders to deduct $100 from the allowances of soldiers who were injured or fell ill while serving in the unit". The four commanders reportedly rejected the order, leading to their immediate dismissal.

A Somali military source told SJS that the report angered officers within the Gorgor unit, which allegedly resulted in the journalist's abduction.

SJS strongly condemns this act of abduction, which constitutes a grave violation of press freedom and the fundamental rights of the journalist.

"The abduction of our colleague journalist, Abdihafid Nor, for exposing the dismissal of Gorgor military officers which is a matter of public interest is a direct attack on press freedom," said SJS Secretary General, Abdalle Mumin.

"We call on the officers of the Somali National Army who abducted Abdihafid Nor to immediately and unconditionally release him. We also demand the end the growing pattern of intimidation, arbitrary detention, and retaliation against journalists in Somalia," adds Mr. Mumin.

