Kenya: Kindiki - Revival of Stalled Road Projects Signals Economic Turnaround

24 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Nicholas Opiyo

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has highlighted the government's renewed focus on infrastructure delivery, describing the revival of stalled road projects as a key milestone in stabilizing the economy and accelerating development.

During inspections of the Gachoka-Gachuriri Road in Mbeere South Constituency, Embu County, and the PI-Murinduko-Ndindiruko-Marurumo-Gategi-Gatuiri-White Rose Road in Mwea Constituency, Kirinyaga County, Kindiki said contractors who had previously abandoned projects due to pending payments have now been compensated and have returned to work.

"I will not be distracted. I am a man on a mission," said Prof Kindiki, noting that all road projects that stalled since 2020 are now back on track. He assured residents that the Gachoka-Gachuriri Road will be completed on schedule, with President William Ruto set to preside over its commissioning.

"The tarmacking of the road from Gachoka to Gachuriri in Mbeere South will be completed on time, and the President will be here to open it. I give my assurance on this," he stated.

Prof Kindiki also disclosed that the government has settled Sh177 billion owed to contractors and pledged timely payments for ongoing and future projects.

"We have paid all the contractors who had abandoned sites and they are now back on site. Going forward, we will ensure timely payments because we have sufficient funds to complete all 6,000 kilometres of ongoing roads and initiate additional projects," he said.

He added that Kenyans will soon witness visible development across the country, including roads, water projects, increased electricity connections, and modern markets, forming the administration's development record ahead of the next election cycle.

"We will showcase our achievements to wananchi during campaigns. There will be tangible projects that reflect our commitment to development," Prof Kindiki said.

In a subtle critique of opposition leaders, he noted that previous officeholders have little to show for their tenure.

"Our opponents have held powerful positions before and have nothing to show for their time in office. We are focused on delivering for the people," he said.

Beyond roads, Prof Kindiki highlighted other major projects in Embu, including the construction of 12 modern markets and the accelerated completion of the Kiambere and Kamburu water projects.

