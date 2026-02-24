Kenya's First Balloon Pulmonary Valvuloplasty On Preterm Newborn Performed At Knh

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has achieved a medical milestone by performing Kenya's first successful balloon pulmonary valvuloplasty on a premature newborn, advancing the nation's neonatal cardiac care capabilities.

The balloon pulmonary valvuloplasty, a minimally invasive procedure, is designed to open a narrowed pulmonary valve. During the procedure, doctors insert a small tube (catheter) through a blood vessel into the heart, inflate a balloon to widen the valve, and restore normal blood flow to the lungs.

The procedure was performed on twin babies born prematurely on January 2, 2026, via emergency C-section at KNH. Twin A, weighing 2.26kg, was diagnosed with critical pulmonary valve stenosis, a serious heart condition restricting blood flow to the lungs.

Following urgent assessments, a multidisciplinary team of pediatric cardiologists, anesthesiologists, and neonatal nurses at KNH conducted the procedure on February 5, 2026. Led by Dr. Esther Kimani and Dr. Naomi Gachara, the surgery lasted approximately one and a half hours and was closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Post-procedure, the newborn showed significant improvement in blood flow, oxygen levels, and overall health. Twin A is now feeding well, gaining strength, and under continued monitoring, while Twin B remains stable.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe emphasized that the successful procedure highlights the hospital's commitment to advanced neonatal care, specialized cardiac services, and improved survival outcomes for critically ill newborns.

The hospital plans to invest further in advanced technology, staff training, and multidisciplinary teamwork to ensure that Kenyan families can access world-class neonatal cardiac care locally without seeking treatment abroad.

Josephine Pilanoi, mother of the twins, expressed heartfelt thanks to the hospital staff: "I am grateful to God and to the doctors and nurses who never gave up on my baby."