Kenya: Govt Officially Terminates Sh238bn Adani-JKIA Airport Renovation Deal

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has confirmed that the Kenya government has officially terminated the Sh238 billion airport renovation agreement with Adani Group.

The deal, which involved the proposed upgrade and modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), will no longer proceed.

The High Court of Kenya has scheduled the petition regarding the matter to be mentioned on May 6, 2026, for further directions.

The decision has sparked discussions about the future of airport infrastructure development in Kenya, the role of foreign investors in major Kenyan projects, and the implications for air travel and logistics in Nairobi.