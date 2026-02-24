Somalia: UK Embassy Urges Compromise After Somalia Federal Talks End Without Agreement

London — The UK Embassy in Somalia has welcomed recent talks between Somalia's federal government and its member states held in Mogadishu, while expressing disappointment that no agreement was reached.

In a statement, the embassy said it supported the dialogue between the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States, describing the meeting as an important step despite the lack of consensus.

"It is disappointing that an agreement has not yet been reached," the statement said.

The United Kingdom, working with international partners, said it would continue to back efforts aimed at resolving the outstanding issues.

The embassy added that it remains engaged with all sides and urged leaders to show flexibility and continue negotiations to overcome political differences.

The talks are part of ongoing efforts to address key disputes between Somalia's central government and regional administrations, including issues related to governance and the electoral process.