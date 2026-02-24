Southern Africa: Mighty Warriors Through to Cosafa Cup Semi-Finals

The Zimbabwe women's national football team, Mighty Warriors, booked their place in the Women's COSAFA Cup semi-finals on Tuesday afternoon after edging Botswana 1-0 in their final Group B match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa.

Zimbabwe's decisive victory was secured by veteran striker Rutendo Makore in the 65th-minute.

Makore's goal was her second of the tournament, having also found the back of the net in Zimbabwe's opening 2-0 win over Eswatini.

The win followed a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Zambia on Sunday, with the Mighty Warriors maintaining their unbeaten run in the competition as they sealed progression to the last four.

Zimbabwe finished second in Group B with seven points, level with group leaders Zambia, who secured automatic qualification by virtue of a superior standing.

The Mighty Warriors advanced as the best overall runners-up among the three groups. According to tournament rules, the three group winners automatically qualify for the semi-finals, along with the best-performing second-placed team across all groups.

In the semi-finals, Zimbabwe will join South Africa women's national football team from Group A, Zambia from Group B, and the winner of Group C, which will be confirmed on Wednesday when Mozambique face Madagascar.

Zimbabwe are set to face seven-time champions South Africa in a semi-final clash, while Zambia will take on the winner between Madagascar and Mozambique.