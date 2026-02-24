Namibia: Young Players Battle Heat and Rain At CAT Tennis Tournament

The NTA/CAT Under 14 and Under 25 tennis tournament was held in Windhoek on 20 and 21 February, with players competing for ranking points despite difficult weather conditions.

The event included singles and doubles matches in both the under-14 and under-25 categories and crowned champions in the under 14 boys and girls singles and doubles, as well as the under 25 men's singles and doubles.

Tournament director Larushka Kruger said the event was successful despite the tough conditions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We had 16 under 14 players and eight under 25 players competing in singles and doubles. The conditions were difficult because of heat and rain, but we managed to finish the finals and hold the prize giving ceremony," Kruger said.

She added that the tournament gave players a chance to earn ranking points for future Central African Tennis (CAT) competitions.

In the under 25 men's division, Tadiwa Mombeyarara dominated the tournament. He opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-1 win in the semifinals. In the final, he defeated Secilia Nghitewapo 6-2, 6-0 to win the title.

"I am grateful for how the tournament went for me," Mombeyarara said. "These matches help us earn CAT points and prepare for bigger tournaments in Africa."

In the under-14 boys section, Pameni Paulus won the final. He beat top seed Shafishina Shimali 6-2, 6-2. "I had to work hard in every match," Paulus said. "This tournament helped me to see what I need to improve."

Shimali reached the final after winning his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, including a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Jasper Coetzee, but lost in the final. "It was a tough tournament because of the weather, in the final I lost most of my points in the serve because of the sun and wind," Shimali said. "I played well in the earlier rounds, but the final did not go my way. It was still good experience."

In the under 14 girls final, Milan de Lange came back from a set down to beat Janice Bezuidenhout 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Kruger said the tournament plays an important role in the development of tennis in Namibia. "These events give young players a chance to compete seriously and earn international ranking points without travelling outside the country," she said.

The NTA/CAT under-14 and under 25 tournament forms part of the local CAT ranking circuit, which allows players to collect points for future competitions in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Results

Under-25 men singles final:

Tadiwa Mombeyarara bt Secilia Nghitewapo 6-2, 6-0

Under-25 men doubles final:

Lazarus Kanelombe/Henlou du Toit bt Secilia Nghitewapo/Emma Zalto 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Under-14 boys singles final:

Pameni Paulus bt Shafishina Shimali 6-2, 6-2

Under-14 girls singles final:

Milan de Lange bt Janice Bezuidenhout 1-6, 6-4, 11-9

Under-14 boys doubles final:

Shafishina Shimali/Pameni Paulus bt Zephan van der Westhuizen/Joshua Diergaardt 6-1, 6-2

Under-14 girls doubles final:

Azalia Nauises/Janice Bezuidenhout bt Apple Shuro/Sirkka John 6-0, 6-0.