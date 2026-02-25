Zimbabwe: South African Musician Naledi Aphiwe Apologises After Xenophobic Remark Against Zimbabweans Resurfaces

Not willing to risk facing the wrath of Zimbabweans when she comes to perform in the country in April, South African musician Naledi Aphiwe has apologised over a xenophobic remark she made online a few years ago.

Naledi Aphiwe's announcement as part of the line-up to perform at the Ama2k festival, to be held in April, was met with resistance by revellers.

Her inclusion was questioned after a remark resurfaced that she had made when responding to a question about when she would perform in Zimbabwe.

The songstress responded, telling a Zimbabwean to go and wait for her in Zimbabwe, a response which was perceived to have xenophobic undertones.

Posting on her social media account, Naledi Aphiwe wooed Zimbabweans with an apology.

"Social media never forgets, and I've been reminded of a comment I made a few months ago. I want to address it properly instead of ignoring it. First, I want to make it clear that my words were never meant to disrespect Zimbabweans or come from a place of hate.

"I understand that intentions don't always translate well online, and I can see how what I said may have hurt or offended people. For that, I sincerely apologise," said Naledi Aphiwe.

South Africans are often at odds with Zimbabweans living and working in the neighbouring country, accusing them of stretching economic and social services at the natives' expense.

This has in the past fuelled violence against African migrants, with organisations such as Operation Dudula pushing for their ouster.

Naledi Aphiwe said her remark came from a position of ignorance as a rising South African artist.

"I am still young and I'm constantly growing, learning, and understanding the weight that words can carry, especially on social media. I don't claim to be perfect, and when I make mistakes, I believe in owning them and learning from them.

"This has definitely been a moment of reflection for me. Please don't misunderstand my heart or define me by one comment. It truly wasn't that deep or rooted in negativity. I respect people from all backgrounds, and I would never intentionally spread hate. I hope we can move forward with understanding and give each other grace. I genuinely wish peace for everyone involved," she said.

Naledi Aphiwe will perform at the festival together with Scotts Maphuma, Atenda Chinx and Nigerian Ruger.