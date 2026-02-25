Tanzania: PM Warns Against Mishandling Water Sources, Water Losses

Arusha — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has called on water authorities to take urgent actions to ensure availability of the clean water across the country, adding that there is no life without wate.

Speaking when opening the National Water Authorities Boards Meeting in Arusha today, February 24, 2026, the Premier stressed the need for officials to focus on the sites where funds are available, and solve water issues as soon as possible for all Tanzanian citizens.

"Even a half-hour delay is unacceptable, water that should already be available. Life without water is extremely difficult," the Prime Minister said.

Additionally, the PM highlighted the efforts of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in solving water challenges in the country citing that she has revived stalled water projects and initiated new ones in areas that have suffered water scarcity for years.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Dr Samia cherishes completion of Defence Headquarters as a symbol of maturity

Moreover, he asked officials to treat the protection of water sources as a matter of national security.

"If we mishandle water sources, even when funds exist, communities will still go without water. We must inspect infrastructure to stop water losses," he said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister instructed that every primary and secondary school, dispensary, and health center should have access to water, either through ongoing projects or boreholes.

"The machinery we have must make this happen. Water has no substitute," he said.

According to the PM, the government has purchased machinery for all regions, ensuring each zone has equipment for drilling and accessing water. Dr. Nchemba warned that any region reporting water shortages must immediately deploy vehicles and equipment to supply water to citizens.