Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Sees Peace, Security As Spearheads of Tanzania's Economic Growth

24 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — TANZANIAN President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has hailed the pace of the nation's economic growth, saying it reflects the strength of peace, security, and stability in the country.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the National Defense Forces in Dodoma, President Samia emphasized that without stable security, the country could not have achieved its current economic milestones.

"No investment can take place without a safe environment, and the well-being of citizens cannot be built without peace," President Samia said.

She also noted that recently, the international economic rating agency, Moody's, upgraded Tanzania to a B1 rating, which she described as good and indicative of a positive economic growth outlook for the country.

President Samia added that as the nation strengthens economically, investment in the defense sector becomes inevitable due to its crucial role in protecting development and the welfare of citizens.

She stressed that the government will continue to provide favorable working conditions and necessary resources to ensure the armed forces are always ready to perform their duties efficiently.

Furthermore, she stated that any nation seeking international respect must invest in building strong institutions to safeguard its sovereignty, borders, resources, and citizens.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.