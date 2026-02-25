Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Sees Peace, Security As Spearheads of Tanzania's Economic Growth

Dodoma — TANZANIAN President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has hailed the pace of the nation's economic growth, saying it reflects the strength of peace, security, and stability in the country.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the National Defense Forces in Dodoma, President Samia emphasized that without stable security, the country could not have achieved its current economic milestones.

"No investment can take place without a safe environment, and the well-being of citizens cannot be built without peace," President Samia said.

She also noted that recently, the international economic rating agency, Moody's, upgraded Tanzania to a B1 rating, which she described as good and indicative of a positive economic growth outlook for the country.

President Samia added that as the nation strengthens economically, investment in the defense sector becomes inevitable due to its crucial role in protecting development and the welfare of citizens.

She stressed that the government will continue to provide favorable working conditions and necessary resources to ensure the armed forces are always ready to perform their duties efficiently.

Furthermore, she stated that any nation seeking international respect must invest in building strong institutions to safeguard its sovereignty, borders, resources, and citizens.