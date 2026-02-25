Mozambique: Halted in Limpopo National Park

Maputo — Tourism has been halted for over a month in Limpopo National Park (PNL), in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza, because of the floods that hit much of southern and central Mozambique in January.

According to the PNL administrator, Francisco Pariela, who was speaking to reporters as part of ongoing work to resume tourist activities in that conservation area, the heavy rains caused severe damage, especially to the roads crossing the park, which are currently in critical condition due to cuts in several sections, preventing the circulation of tourists.

Pariela explained that cooperation is underway with the Kruger National Park, in neighboring South Africa, to create conditions that will allow the resumption of activities as soon as possible.

Data from the last census carried out in the Limpopo National Park showed that there were then 792 elephants, 5,883 buffalo, 103 giraffes, 667 hippos and 1,998 impalas, in the park.

"Right now, we are completely closed to tourist traffic, both on the Kruger side and on our side, but we are already exploring the possibility of opening the border', said Pariela.

"We are already doing some cleaning on our roads, at least basic cleaning to allow the circulation of people and goods', he added.

The floods destroyed more than 450,000 hectares of agricultural land and caused the death of around 430,000 livestock in the provinces of Gaza, Maputo and part of Sofala. The heavy rains also caused 22 deaths, and 45 injuries, affecting more than 700,000 people.