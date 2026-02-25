Zimbabwe: 'Not in My Village' - How Chief Bushu Is Taking On Child Marriage in Shamva

A local traditional leader is spearheading an ambitious campaign to end child marriage blending customary authority, religious influence and national law in what he calls a strategy of cultural intelligence.

Chief Bushu from Mashonaland Central says protecting children particularly girls from early marriage has become his life's mission.

As both a traditional chief and a religious leader, he believes his double that gives him a unique platform to influence communities across social and spiritual spheres.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at a child marriages roundtable in Harare, organised by Plan International Zimbabwe and its partners he outlined a model that is now drawing attention beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

At the heart of his approach is the concept of "cultural intelligence" -- aligning long-standing cultural practices with Zimbabwe's legal framework to safeguard children's rights.

Central to the reforms in Shamva has been the introduction of community by-laws explicitly prohibiting child marriage.

Chief Bushu says his court advisers and traditional leaders have been trained in children's rights and the legal statutes governing early marriage.

His traditional court works closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and government departments including the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Department of Social Development to identify and prosecute offenders.

In a further step, he has established a special child-friendly court designed to create a safe space for minors to report abuse and forced marriage.

The court seeks to prevent victims from being re-traumatised during legal proceedings and ensures coordinated support through a strong referral system monitored by his office.

Prevention, the chief argues is as important as prosecution.

Headmen in his jurisdiction now assist children in obtaining national identity documents often by writing letters of recommendation to government offices when families encounter difficulties.

Without proper identification, proving a girl's age can be challenging, a loophole sometimes exploited by perpetrators of child marriage.

By ensuring children have documentation, Chief Bushu says, "no one can claim ignorance of a girl's age".

He has also turned to the "Dare" a traditional forum for men and boys to challenge harmful norms.

In these gatherings, discussions centre on positive masculinity, leadership and the legal consequences of child marriage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Boys and men are encouraged to become advocates for change within their own families and villages.

The campaign, known locally as "Not in My Village", brings together school heads, village health workers, religious leaders, young people and government representatives in a coordinated effort to detect and prevent cases.

Among the most notable initiatives is the establishment of a Compensation Trust Fund.

Managed through the chief's office, the fund supports girls who return from child marriages, young mothers seeking to resume schooling and those requiring vocational training.

The aim, Chief Bushu says, is to offer families practical alternatives ensuring that pregnancy or poverty does not push girls into early unions.

Community leaders and child-rights advocates say the Shamva model demonstrates how traditional structures can reinforce, rather than undermine, national law.

For Chief Bushu, the goal is clear: to make child marriage not only illegal, but socially unacceptable.

"Our culture must protect our children. And it starts with leadership," he told delegates in Harare.