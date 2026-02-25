Ethiopia Positioned to Lead in Sovereign Cloud, AI Standards - Canadian Prominent Scholar

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is carving a sophisticated path as a leader in digital sovereignty, surpassing many European countries in developing sovereign Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, a prominent Canadian scholar said.

The assessment was shared by Professor Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs, during her presentation titled "The Hidden Frontiers of Power: AI, Data, IP and Global Competition" at the Institute of Foreign Affairs today.

The professor observed that Ethiopia's strategic strides in establishing a protected, sovereign Cloud and generating AI patents have placed the nation in a formidable position within the global digital landscape.

According to her, national data must be treated as a public good owned by the country and governed under constitutional and national security standards.

"Ethiopia is ahead of many European countries in developing its sovereign Cloud," she said, highlighting the country's AI Institute, which supports startups, collaborates directly with universities, and channels research into innovation.

Professor Fitz-Gerald also pointed out the vital role of the Intellectual Property Office in generating AI patents.

Breakthroughs in healthcare, including cancer research, epilepsy treatment, genetics, neurology, and psychology -- increasingly depend on integrated data from multiple disciplines.

By securely sharing and analyzing data within a sovereign framework, Ethiopia can enable innovation while maintaining strict control over how its data is used, she stated.

The professor elaborated that while multinational corporations may seek access to Ethiopian datasets, the country has the right to establish its own standards.

Data can be shared for algorithm development and innovation under clearly defined national guidelines, then returned and secured within sovereign systems.

However, Professor Fitz-Gerald cautioned that further work is needed in the development of standards.

Ethiopia, she said, has the potential to take a continental leadership role -- and even represent the Global South -- in shaping international AI and data governance standards.

In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the professor added that digital sovereignty provides leverage.

By maintaining firm national standards rooted in constitutional principles, Ethiopia can engage with global partners while ensuring respect for its regulations.

Professor Fitz-Gerald also underscored that a national AI policy alone is not sufficient. A comprehensive data policy and data strategy are equally essential to build public trust.

Citizens must be confident that AI-driven healthcare solutions are trained on Ethiopian data and reflect local contexts.

Using the example of AI-assisted medical assessments, Professor Fitz-Gerald noted that algorithms evaluating patient recovery must be based on Ethiopian datasets to ensure accuracy and fairness.

By integrating standards development, intellectual property protection, and robust data governance, Ethiopia is positioning its digital assets as a strategic source of national power and long-term development, the professor stated.

"I mean, you're one of very few BRICS countries with AI patents," she said. "You've got strength at the moment."

She argued that Ethiopia should leverage that advantage not only within BRICS but also in broader global partnerships.