Ethiopia: Adwa Victory Vividly Shows Ethiopia As Beacon of Freedom - Defense Minister

Addis Ababa — Adwa Victory will be celebrated with the spirit of Pan-Africanism, demonstrating Ethiopia's role as a beacon of freedom for black people worldwide, Defense Minister Aisha Mohammed said.

The 130th Adwa Victory Day will be celebrated under the theme "Glorious Past, Radiant Horizon" on March 2, 2026.

Briefing the media on the anniversary today, the Minister stated that preparations have been finalized to celebrate the historic victory day.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Victory of Adwa was not merely a military triumph of a specific era, but a symbol of the invincible Ethiopian identity and a beacon of freedom for black people, she noted.

For the minister, the 130th anniversary will be marked by demonstrating its historic role for the independence of Africans and the whole black people who were under colonial powers.

Furthermore, she underscored that celebrating the day is a unique opportunity to renew the core of Ethiopian steadfastness towards achieving its long-term goals in all spheres.

Citing that Adwa was a collective victory, the defense minister said it was a moment when Ethiopians stood together for a one sovereign nation, undivided by race, color, or religion.

According to her, the heroic National Defense Force, carrying the legacy and courage of Adwa, stands ready to ensure the peace and security of the country.

Various events have been organized to celebrate the historic day colorfully, including youth forums, sporting competitions, artistic works, and various exhibitions, it was learned.

Adwa Victory Day marks Ethiopia's historic victory, representing a monumental triumph for African sovereignty, black pride, and anti-colonial resistance worldwide.

It was the first decisive defeat of a European power by African troops, cementing Ethiopia as a beacon of independence and unity which remains a symbol of African resistance and unity.