Tanzania: WHO to Officially Open the 2.125bn/ DMF Modern Facility for Preterm Babies

Ngudu — THE Doris Mollel Foundation (DMF) has said a modern facility built to care for preterm babies at Kwimba District Hospital has the capacity to serve about 40 infants per day, meeting international standards for maternal and newborn healthcare.

Speaking while explaining the innovation and uniqueness of the building, the foundation Executive Director, Doris Mollel, said the project, valued at 2.125bn/-is scheduled for official inauguration on February 28, 2026, by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

She noted that the facility is the first in Tanzania to be constructed to international standards and features a model ward that fully implements the zero separation concept, ensuring that preterm babies are not separated from their mothers immediately after birth.

"This is a highly innovative facility. A mother can see her baby even while the child is receiving care through specialized machines. This is the true meaning of zero separation-- the baby is never separated from the mother, and the mother can see everything that is happening," Doris said.

She added that one of the building's standout features is a special family room that allows relatives--especially fathers--to see the mother while she holds her baby skin-to-skin and to check on their condition.

"This room is meant for mothers to be seen by their relatives, particularly the baby's father. The idea came directly from mothers themselves. They told us that one of the biggest challenges is that men are not allowed into kangaroo wards, so we felt it was important for a mother to step out holding her baby so the father can see them and understand their progress," she explained.

Doris also spoke emotionally about another area of personal significance to her--a room that allows a mother to witness all the care being provided to her baby--revealing that she herself was born prematurely, weighing just 900 grams.

"This is a very special area for me. I was born prematurely, so I understand how important it is for a mother to see her baby at every stage. This is the country's first fully implemented model ward that follows WHO guidelines," she added.

According to Doris, WHO has strongly advocated for keeping mothers and babies together, and DMF has translated that guidance into practice by investing in innovative designs that meet global standards.

The project also includes the construction of two nurses' houses to ensure round-the-clock, efficient service delivery.

The facility was built by the Doris Mollel Foundation in partnership with the organization founded by renowned American artist Alicia Keys, Keep a Child Alive.

DMF said the Kwimba project is part of a broader strategy to establish specialized preterm baby hospitals across the country, with the aim of improving the lives of newborns and their families in line with global health goals.