East Africa: Foreign Affairs State Minister Confers With UN Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa — Hadera Abera, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, held talks today with Guang Cong, the United Nations Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, at his office.

During the meeting, the state minister reaffirmed Ethiopia's strong commitment to working closely with the United Nations to promote lasting peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

The discussions focused on enhancing multilateral cooperation to address regional challenges and ease current tensions through peaceful and diplomatic mechanisms.

Both sides agreed to strengthen their engagement and coordination in support of regional stability and sustainable development.