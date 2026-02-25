Ethiopia Revokes Addis Standard's License Amid Escalating Crackdown On Independent Media

Nairobi — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ethiopian authorities to immediately restore the registration of independent outlet Addis Standard after the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) revoked its online media registration certificate effective February 24.

"This is not regulation -- it is retaliation," said CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal. "By weaponizing vague'national interest' and 'media ethics' provisions, the Ethiopian Media Authority is silencing independent journalism. Revoking Addis Standard's license is part of a deliberate campaign to dismantle critical reporting in Ethiopia. Authorities must immediately reinstate the outlet's registration and end their escalating assault on the press."

In a February 24 statement, the EMA accused Addis Standard of "repeatedly disseminating reports that compromise media ethics, violate Ethiopian laws, and endanger the national interests of the country and its people." The authority said it had issued multiple warnings and that the outlet had failed to take corrective measures before canceling its registration under Ethiopia's Media Proclamation.

Addis Standard Editor-in-Chief Yonas Kedir rejected the decision, saying the outlet had never received any formal notice of violations from the EMA. He described the claim of "repeated notices" as factually incorrect and said the publisher is reviewing legal options to ensure due process.

The move comes amid an escalating crackdown on independent media. On February 19, an Agence France-Presse journalist was blocked from traveling to Tigray. Authorities also recently declined to renew the accreditation of three Reuters journalists, revoked Wazema Radio's license, and in October 2025 suspended the licenses of Deutsche Welle's local correspondents.

The Addis Standard itself has repeatedly faced state action. In April 2025, police raided its newsroom and a staff member's home, detained three managers, and seized equipment. The outlet was previously banned in July 2021 after its publisher's license was withdrawn.

Founded in 2011, Addis Standard is known for critical political reporting, and the latest revocation effectively bars it from operating legally in Ethiopia.

CPJ's email requests for comment to the Ethiopian Media Authority did not immediately receive a response.