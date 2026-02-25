Malawi: Government Orders Fresh Probe Into Chikangawa Military Plane Crash

The government of Malawi has announced a fresh investigation into the Chikangawa military plane crash that claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in June 2024.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Charles Mhango revealed the decision in Parliament on Tuesday while presenting a progress report on the investigations into the tragedy. He said previous inquiries had failed to produce clear and conclusive explanations on the cause of the crash.

"I wish to report that this august House has been pleased to direct that indeed a fresh inquiry and investigation should be carried out into the accident that took place on 10th June 2024," Mhango told lawmakers.

The Minister explained that a careful review of prior reports, including findings from the Commission of Inquiry and Germany's Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, had exposed gaps and inconsistencies that undermined their credibility.

"These shortcomings have left questions unanswered and public trust shaken," Mhango said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring that the new inquiry is thorough, transparent, and credible.

The Chikangawa crash, which shocked the nation, had claimed the lives of nine people, including the former Vice President, and raised widespread concerns about air safety protocols within Malawi Defence Force operations.

Details on the scope, leadership, and timeline of the fresh investigation are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Observers say the move could bring long-awaited closure to the families of victims and address lingering public doubts over the cause of the crash.