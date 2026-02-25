Namibia: Chamber of Mines Says Sector Employs 26.7 Percent of Namibian Workforce

The Chamber of Mines has hit back against claims that mining does not create jobs for Namibians.

The chamber was responding to comments made by International Labour Organisation (ILO) country representative Philile Masuku at a meeting between mining stakeholders last Monday.

"The chamber wishes to provide important context on key remarks by the ILO director regarding the mining industry's contribution to job creation in Namibia," chamber chief economist Lauren Graham says in a statement released last Thursday.

Chamber members created 20 843 direct jobs in 2024, according to Graham. The chamber also estimates its members created 145 901 indirect jobs in 2024, which accounts for 26.7% of employed Namibians.

Graham addressed other issues such as value addition, representation of women in the sector, foreign ownership and environmental impact.

At the event, Masuku said the industry has not significantly moved towards local beneficiation, a claim the chamber disputes.

The chamber cites the example of the Tschudi copper mine, which produces refined copper cathodes, as well as two other mineral processing plants that are currently inactive.

Regarding local ownership, the chamber disputes that the government is pushing for 51% local ownership of mines. Masuku claimed in her presentation that the government has a 51% policy target.

However, the chamber did not dispute Masuku's statement that mines are currently 88.1% foreign-owned.

Graham states that the mining industry is improving in areas that are recognised weaknesses for the sector, such as female representation and environmental impact.