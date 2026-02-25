Namibia: Police Hunt Serial Rape Suspect in Kavango East

24 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Kavango East region are searching for a suspected serial rapist believed to have raped at least eight women since last year.

The latest case was reported last week.

Kavango East deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu has confirmed that the cases are believed to be linked, saying they are concentrated in the same areas and show similar patterns.

"So far, there are eight cases. They did not happen on one day, but over a period from last year up to now," Kanyetu says.

He adds that all eight victims describe the suspect as wearing the same mask during the attacks and being of the same height and complexion, which has strengthened police suspicions that the crimes are being committed by the same person.

"The person is always wearing a mask. That is one of the similarities in all the cases," he says.

According to Kanyetu, some of the cases are concentrated in specific areas, including at Rainbow Nation and nearby locations, raising concerns that the suspect may be living within the community.

"This person lives in the community. There are people who might know him," he says, appealing to residents to assist the police with information that could lead to the suspect's arrest.

The police urge the public not to protect the suspect and to report any information that may help identify or locate him.

