Namibia: Statement By Vice President Witbooi At Oshakati Bomb Blast Victims Tombstone Unveiling

Statement by Lucia Witbooi, vice president of the Republic of Namibia, at the remembrance and unveiling of the 19 February 1988 Oshakati Barclays Bank (First National Bank) bomb blast victims tombstone unveiling.

Ongwediva, Oshana region. 22 February 2026

I stand before you today on behalf of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, president of the Republic of Namibia, who has delegated me to be with you on this solemn occasion of remembrance and unveiling of the 19 February 1988 Oshakati Barclays Bank (First National Bank) bomb blast victims tombstone.

The president has directed me to convey her profound solidarity with the survivors, descendants, families, the Oshana region and the entire Namibian nation in remembrance and honour of the innocent lives lost in the tragic bombing.

On that fateful day, an explosion devastated the premises of what was then known as Barclays Bank, today known as First National Bank of Namibia. It claimed the lives of innocent civilians and injured many others. The victims were not combatants. They were ordinary citizens, men and women conducting their daily affairs in a civilian space that should have been safe.

The 19 February 1988 Oshakati Barclays Bank (First National Bank) bomb blast occurred during the final and turbulent years of Namibia's liberation struggle, at a time when our country was still under the South African apartheid regime and conflict had intensified across the northern part of the country.

The intent behind that act was to create fear, intimidate and destabilise the momentum of Swapo and the People's Liberation Army of Namibia. But instead, it strengthened the unity of our people. It exposed the cruelty of an oppressive system and reinforced the determination of Namibians to fight for freedom, dignity and self-determination.

In the aftermath of such tragedy, the nation stood at a crossroads. We chose the path of reconciliation, a policy that remains a cornerstone of our national identity. Our Constitution, which enshrines the values of equality, justice and human rights for all, was born from the wounds of our past and the collective determination to forge a peaceful, inclusive and democratic society.

Against this background, unveiling this tombstone signifies not just marking a grave but also leaving into our national memory the pain, loss and sacrifice experienced by our people in the fight for freedom, justice and dignity. We remember each victim as a beloved individual whose legacy continues to resonate within our nation.

This occasion should serve as a reminder of the high cost of freedom, which countless sons and daughters of our nation have paid. Our freedom was hard-won, and it is our solemn duty to protect and strengthen the processes, systems and institutions that uphold our democracy and safeguard our nation's future. Let us, as a nation, reject all forms of violence and embrace reconciliation, healing and nation-building.

As a nation born from struggle and formally independent since 1990, we understand the cost of oppression and the price of freedom. Even within the context of liberation, we must affirm a universal principle: the targeting of civilians is a wound upon humanity itself.

As government, we support and commend the leadership of the Oshana region and all stakeholders who have ensured that this gravesite reflects the respect and honour our fallen are worthy of.

To the families who lost their loved ones: your grief became part of Namibian history. Your strength became part of our nation's resilience. The pain you carried was not in vain. The bloodshed on that day nourished the tree of independence that we enjoy today.

To the survivors who continue to live with physical and emotional scars, we honour your courage. You are living witnesses to history. Your stories must be told, preserved and passed onto future generations.

This tombstone we are unveiling is a permanent declaration that the blood of innocent civilians will not be forgotten. It will stand long, prompting future generations to ask what occurred here and why. In those questions, remembrance will endure.

As we unveil this tombstone today, we also affirm a national pledge that violence shall never define our future, reconciliation shall remain a cornerstone of our democracy, and unity shall remain stronger than division.

Namibia today stands as a peaceful, sovereign and democratic nation. We have built our peace and stability through sacrifice, leadership and our unwavering commitment to reconciliation.

The greatest tribute we can offer the victims of the 19 February 1988 Oshakati Barclays Bank (First National Bank) bomb blast is to protect peace and stability, to safeguard justice, to strengthen unity and to ensure that never again shall innocent lives be caught in the crossfire of conflict.

May the souls of those who perished continue resting in eternal peace. May their memories inspire us to continue striving for a just, peaceful and prosperous nation.

I thank you.

