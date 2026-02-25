Namibia: Message By President Nandi-Ndaitwah At Erkki Nghimtina Memorial Service

Ohangwena region, 20 February 2026

Today, we gather under the shadow of loss, united in grief, but also in gratitude for a life that was lived in service to the people and the nation of Namibia. The passing of comrade Erkki Nghimtina has left a deep void not only within his family, but also in the heart of our republic.

His departure comes during a solemn period in our national calendar, a month already marked by the remembrance of some of our most distinguished sons and daughters. It is a time that reminds us of the price that was paid for our freedom, and of the shoulders upon which this nation stands.

Comrade Nghimtina was one of those shoulders - firm, steady, and devoted to the cause of Namibia. From his youth, he chose the difficult path of sacrifice. At a time when many would have chosen comfort, he chose courage. When the nation called, he answered without hesitation. In 1974, he went into exile to join the liberation struggle, driven by a single and unwavering purpose: to see Namibia free, united, and at peace with itself.

He trained, he served, and he led - first in the ranks of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia, and later in the Namibian Defence Force, where he continued to shape and protect the sovereignty of the nation he helped liberate. But his service did not end with the military. In the years of independence, he answered yet another call - this time to help build the institutions of a young republic.

He served in parliament, and later as deputy minister and minister, entrusted with some of the most demanding portfolios of government, including defence, mines and energy, works and transport, and labour. In every role, he carried himself with dignity, discipline, and a deep sense of responsibility to the people of Namibia.

Comrade Nghimtina was not only a soldier of the liberation struggle. From the battlefields of the struggle to the boardrooms of government, he remained guided by one simple principle: that Namibia must be peaceful, stable, and prosperous for all her children.

To his beloved wife, his children, and the entire bereaved family:

No words can fully ease the pain of losing a husband, a father, a relative, and a friend. But please know this - your loss is our loss. The tears you shed today are shared by a grateful nation. Namibia stands with you, mourns with you, and honours the life of the man you loved.

May you find comfort in the knowledge that his life was not lived in vain. He helped shape the destiny of this country. He helped secure the peace we enjoy today. His name is written into the history of our country, Namibia the Land of the Brave.

On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia, and in my own capacity, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades, and all those whose lives he touched.

May the Almighty grant you strength in this difficult hour. May He comfort your hearts and guide you through the days ahead.

May the soul of comrade Erkki Nghimtina rest in eternal peace.

I thank you.

