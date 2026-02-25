South Africa: Brown Mogotsi Says KZN Suspects Are Killed Before They Can Stand Trial

EFF leader Julius Malema questioned Brown Mogotsi about what an informant and agent are and whether they are given numbers for accountability.

General Shadrack Sibiya denied at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry being pressured by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to arrest Musa Khawula.

Brown Mogotsi, a North West businessman, appeared before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

He told the committee that in KwaZulu-Natal, suspects linked to cases under Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are often killed before they can stand trial.

He said General Mkhwanazi met Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in Umhlanga. Mogotsi said Matlala later confirmed to him that the meeting took place.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked Mogotsi whether he considers Matlala a criminal and why he calls Matlala an entrepreneur. Malema also asked him to explain what an informant is and under which department such a person falls, and what an agent is and which department controls that role.

Malema wanted to know whether informants and agents are given numbers so that payments can be verified.

Mogotsi said he has been a Crime Intelligence agent. He said the work is dangerous and he cannot disclose details.

"I know the Colonel who wrote that affidavit... he was part of the admin, definitely he won't know me," he said.

Mogotsi said he has no formal qualifications. He also claimed he has evidence of a R22.7-million property allegedly bought by General Khumalo and registered in the name of a young girl. He claimed General Mkhwanazi is protecting western interests.

At the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria, General Shadrack Sibiya denied being pressured by Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to arrest blogger Musa Khawula in 2024.

Sibiya said he was disappointed after Sergeant Nkosi shared confidential documents without his approval. He denied being friends with Matlala, even though he admitted saying "Cat must make a turn" at his son's party.