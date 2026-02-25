Uganda: MP Odria Rejects Claims of NRM Endorsing Among and Tayebwa for Parliamentary Leadership

Aringa South Member of Parliament, Alion Odria, has dismissed reports suggesting that the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee (CEC) has cleared or endorsed Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa to run unopposed for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday, Odria described the circulating claims as "baseless rumours," stressing that no formal endorsement has been made by the NRM to pre-determine candidates for the parliamentary leadership roles.

"We as Members of Parliament, especially from the NRM party, must know that our party may have its own constitution, but there is a rumour circulating that some candidates--yet to be nominated--have already been declared endorsed by the NRM and ring-fenced by the CEC. That is a big rumour," he said.

Odria emphasized his commitment to due process and transparency, asserting that such reports will not deter him from contesting for the position of Speaker.

"The law is not going to be manipulated by a few individuals in the NRM party. I raise this as a constitutional matter, and it is one of the greatest tools I will rely on to execute my duties," he said.

He also urged President Museveni to publicly clarify the party's position on the alleged endorsements, calling for clear guidance to prevent confusion among party members and the public.

"Any decision taken without our consent shall be null and void. Therefore, we are sending a clear message to the Chairman of our party, His Excellency President Museveni, to come out and confirm what is meant by endorsing or ring-fencing a few candidates while leaving out others who are also pillars of this party. We are the pillars," Odria added.