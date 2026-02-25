Ethiopia: Media Authority Proscribes Addis Standard

opinion

The Ethiopian Media Authority has revoked licensing for Addis Standard, a popular digital media platform, it announced today.

A statement issued by the Authority accused Addis Standard of disseminating reports that conflict with "issues of national interest."

This is the latest development in what has been a clampdown on the press over the past few weeks.

Two weeks ago, Reuters reported that the Authority had declined to renew accreditation for three of its journalists based in Addis Ababa.

A few weeks prior to that, Wazema Radio was forced off the air after also facing accusations related to "national interests."