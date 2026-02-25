Namibia: Leaked Document Reveals 5% Pay Rise for Namibia Civil Servants and Teachers From 2026

The government has approved a 5% salary increase for civil servants for the 2026/27 financial year - and a further 5% for 2027/28.

This is according to a leaked document outlining salary adjustments. The document also indicates there will be no transport allowance increment for 2026/27, while a 7% increase is scheduled for 2027/28.

A senior government official yesterday confirmed the authenticity of the document, saying there has been no official communication, although it has been discussed in principal.

An official announcement will be made in due course, the official said.

Members of the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) told The Namibian that the discussions reflected in the document are genuine, despite Nantu yesterday stressing that the document has not been released officially yet.

Nantu secretary general Loide Shaanika yesterday denied ongoing discussions on salary increases.

She said the leaked document currently circulating is inaccurate.

When called to clarify her position, Shaanika was unavailable.

However, teachers and Nantu members interviewed by The Namibian yesterday said the information aligns with outcomes from internal negotiations and branch-level engagements.

Official documentation from Nantu's Rundu branch, dated 21 February, outlines the final resolution of salary negotiations between the union and the government.

The report states that the government maintained a 0% salary increment for the 2025/26 financial year, while negotiations for the 2026 to 2028 period have resulted in an agreed framework.

Kavango East education director Christine Shilima yesterday said her office has not received any formal communication regarding the discussions.

"I am not informed of any teacher increment discussions," she said.

An official at the Nantu Kavango East office yesterday confirmed that the document was leaked and refused to provide further details on the matter.

"I don't have anything to say regarding that document, it is a leaked document," the official said.

Additionally, the report states there will be no housing allowance increment for 2026/27, while teachers in job grades 14 and 15 would receive a fixed monthly increment of N$700, applicable for the period of 2026 to 2028.

A broader regrading and benchmarking exercise is scheduled for 2028/29, informed by research and international comparisons, particularly on housing allowances.

The document further details changes to the Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas), which will take effect on 1 April.

It states that the medical scheme would cover 100% of medical costs without any levy, while a 5% levy on self-medication would remain applicable.

The report further confirms the commencement of a Government Institutions Pension Fund-backed home loan programme, facilitated through approved financial institutions, and states that all agreed salary and Psemas adjustments would be effective from 1 April.

Office of the Prime Minister spokesperson Rhingo Mutambo yesterday said they are not aware of any increment.

In 2024, the government's wage bill stood at N$35.4 billion for the new financial year, including benefits and a 5% increase for civil servants.

This was revealed in its 2024/25 budget.

The public wage bill caters for 107 000 civil servants.

In 2023, this stood at N$32.8 billion, indicating a jump of N$2.6 billion.