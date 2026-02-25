Rwanda: Kagame, Saudi Minister Discuss Boosting Cooperation

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, at Village Urugwiro for a discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared regional priorities.

According to the Office of the President, the meeting focused on strengthening the strong bilateral ties between Rwanda and Saudi Arabia in key areas of mutual interest as well as shared regional priorities.

The two countries have in recent years enjoyed growing cooperation across sectors, including health, education, energy and infrastructure development.

Saudi-backed institutions and development funds have supported projects in healthcare and community development, while Rwanda continues to position itself as a strategic investment destination for Gulf partners seeking opportunities in Africa.