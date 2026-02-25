Rwanda: Kagame, Saudi Minister Discuss Boosting Cooperation

24 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, at Village Urugwiro for a discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared regional priorities.

According to the Office of the President, the meeting focused on strengthening the strong bilateral ties between Rwanda and Saudi Arabia in key areas of mutual interest as well as shared regional priorities.

ALSO READ: 50,000 households to get LPG gas kits under Rwanda-Saudi initiative

The two countries have in recent years enjoyed growing cooperation across sectors, including health, education, energy and infrastructure development.

Saudi-backed institutions and development funds have supported projects in healthcare and community development, while Rwanda continues to position itself as a strategic investment destination for Gulf partners seeking opportunities in Africa.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.