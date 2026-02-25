Zimbabwe: NetOne Dismisses Claims That Two Executives Are On the Run for Fraud

24 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

STATE run mobile network operator NetOne has dismissed as false, reports that two of its executives are on the run amid speculation they were involved in a US$10 million fraud case.

The two, Chief Technical Officer Christopher Muchechemera and Chief Financial Officer Nyasha Nyambuya are at work according to NetOne.

"The NetOne Board and Management would like to advise the Public and our Key Stakeholders to disregard the alleged claims that two NetOne senior executives are "on the run" namely, the Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Christopher Muchechemera, and the Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Nyasha Nyambuya.

"Both Mr. Muchechemera and Mrs. Nyambuya have been in the office and are executing their duties," said NetOne in a statement released on Tuesday.

Online reports had indicated that the two were absent without official leave (AWOL).

Added NetOne: "These reports are inaccurate as they are inconsistent with the bona fide and highly reputable standing of these two senior executives at NetOne.

"The media is encouraged to use formal channels for verification of issues associated with NetOne and its officials."

