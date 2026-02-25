South Africa: Court Rejects Thabo Bester's Bid for Laptop - South African News Briefs - February 25, 2026

Court Rejects Bester's Bid For Laptop And Better Jail Conditions

The Free State High Court has dismissed convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's application in which he argued that restrictions at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre infringed on his right to a fair trial, reports EWN. Bester claimed he was denied adequate legal consultation time, access to a laptop, and held in unconstitutional solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. He also challenged the use of hand and leg restraints during transport and the lack of privacy during consultations. However, Judge Petrus Daffue ruled that Bester failed to provide a reasonable legal basis for the relief he sought.

KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Ready for Opening Ceremony

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature has said that all preparations have been completed for the official opening of the house in Pietermaritzburg, reports SABC News. AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will preside over the ceremony marking the start of the third session of the seventh term. Premier Thami Ntuli is set to deliver the State of the Province Address outlining service delivery priorities for the election year. Speaker Nontembeko Boyce says all logistics, security and accessibility plans are in place.

Cape Town Airport International Flights Resume After Fire

Services at Cape Town International Airport are gradually returning to normal after a fire in the northern service area caused a major power outage, reports EWN. While operations have resumed, travellers are being warned to brace themselves for significant delays throughout the day. The blaze was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported. Passengers are being warned to expect significant delays as technical teams work to stabilise power, network and IT systems. International departures have resumed, and domestic flights are also operating, but both are experiencing delays due to earlier disruptions. Travellers are advised to check flight schedules with airlines and allow extra time for processing.

