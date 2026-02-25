Kenya: 16-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Wild Fox Attack in Nakuru

25 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A 16-year-old student was injured in a rare human-wildlife conflict incident involving a wild fox in Siryat Location, Njoro Sub-County, police have reported.

According to a report filed at Mauche Police Station, the incident occurred at around 6:08 am Monday as the teenager was preparing to leave for school at Siryat Secondary School.

Upon reaching the main gate of his home compound, he encountered a stray wild fox, which suddenly attacked him, biting him on the forehead, nose, and left thumb.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The victim's father, who was at home at the time, rushed to his son's rescue after hearing his screams. Armed with a hammer, he struck the fox on the head, killing it on the spot.

The student was immediately rushed to Njoro Sub-County Hospital, where he received medical treatment. Police have since launched preliminary investigations into the incident.

Wildlife officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were notified and are expected to document the case and advise on appropriate response measures.

Human-wildlife conflict involving foxes is relatively uncommon in Nakuru County, though wildlife authorities warn that habitat encroachment, environmental changes, and food scarcity can drive wild animals closer to human settlements.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report sightings of aggressive or stray wildlife to KWS to prevent similar incidents.

Police said further updates will be provided as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.