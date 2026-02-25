Rwanda: Genocide Convicts Urged to Shun Divisionism, Embrace Gender Equality Ahead of Release

A total of 262 convicts of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, who are nearing completion of their sentences, are undergoing a reintegration training programme at Nyamagabe Correctional Facility, with a strong call to embrace national unity, resilience and gender equality within their families and communities, according to its initiators.

The initiative, currently in its seventh edition, was launched on February 23 by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) and will run until March 18. It aims to prepare participants for a smooth return to society and encourage them to raise their children with civic values such as honesty, responsibility, respect and commitment to national development.

To this end, it seeks to update participants on Rwanda's progress in rebuilding the nation, particularly in strengthening unity and resilience, and to equip them with the mindset required to live peacefully in their communities while contributing to national development through responsible citizenship and self-reliance.

Speaking at the launch, Alice Kayumba Uwera, Executive Director of National Unity and Community Resilience at MINUBUMWE, urged participants to internalise the lessons provided, noting that they are essential for rebuilding trust, repairing relationships and preventing discrimination, divisionism and genocide ideology.

"You need to be honest and raise your children with civic values, not hatred," she said. "Be ready to embrace positive changes in your families, especially in decision-making grounded in gender equality, and actively participate in national development initiatives by promoting self-reliance, starting from your own homes."

Uwera recalled that after the Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed more than one million lives in just 100 days, Rwanda chose restorative justice through the Gacaca courts, which handled nearly 1.96 million cases over a decade. Research conducted in 2010 showed that 83 per cent of perpetrators who confessed sought forgiveness and renounced genocide ideology, while 85 per cent of survivors granted forgiveness and now coexist peacefully with former perpetrators.

She noted that more than 120,000 people were initially imprisoned for genocide-related crimes, and that since 2018, over 1,000 convicts have been released every year after completing their sentences, highlighting the need for structured reintegration programmes.

The Executive Director also highlighted key challenges faced by former convicts upon release, including broken family ties, loss of trust within communities, trauma and shame, poverty, land and inheritance disputes, ideological remnants, and reluctance to disclose information about victims' bodies.

She stressed that the training programme addresses these challenges by providing civic education on Rwanda's history, the consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi, reconciliation, responsible citizenship and the role of former convicts in national development.

Uwera emphasised that unity and resilience begin at the family level, where inclusive decision-making, respect between men and women and shared responsibility in parenting play a critical role in shaping future generations that reject hatred and violence.

"For many of you, self-encouragement is the best way to find inner strength and overcome the emotional burden linked to your experiences, including your role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," she added.

She underscored the importance of preparing families and communities for reintegration, warning that inadequate preparation could lead to renewed trauma, misunderstanding and security concerns.

MINUBUMWE, she said, will continue strengthening partnerships with non-governmental and faith-based organisations to support reintegration, psychosocial healing, reconciliation and the disclosure of information about victims' remains yet to receive dignified burial.

"Their work supports genocide convicts in addressing personal insecurity about their past actions, facilitates community integration, encourages the seeking of forgiveness and fosters a commitment to ensuring such crimes are never repeated," Uwera noted.

She concluded by urging participants to actively engage in the training sessions and contribute ideas, reminding them that reintegration is not only about returning home, but about becoming responsible citizens who contribute to peace, unity and Rwanda's continued progress.