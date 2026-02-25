Sudan Urges Iraq and Kuwait to Prioritize Dialogue and Wisdom in Amicably Resolving Their Differences

25 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, February 25, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday affirmed, in a statement, that it is closely and deeply concerned by the submission by the sisterly Republic of Iraq of maritime coordinates lists that have sparked a dispute between it and the sisterly State of Kuwait. The Ministry underscored its respect for Kuwait's sovereignty over its entire territory in accordance with international law and relevant international and bilateral agreements.

Sudan appealed to the leaderships of the two sisterly countries to give precedence to the language of dialogue and wisdom in order to resolve the dispute between them amicably.

The statement added: "While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterates its respect for Kuwait's sovereignty over its entire territory and the safeguarding of its unity, in accordance with international law and the binding international and bilateral agreements, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 833 and relevant United Nations resolutions, and based on Sudan's firm conviction in resolving disputes among brotherly nations through peaceful means, the Ministry appeals to the leaderships of the two sisterly countries to prioritize dialogue and wisdom in settling the dispute amicably, in a manner that embodies the spirit of transcendence, solidarity, and good neighborliness, drawing on the fraternal and historic ties that bind them."

