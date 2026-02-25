Sudan: Al-Burhan Takes Ramadan Iftar With His Soldiers At 'Suleiman Bashara Barracks'

Khartoum, February 24, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, took part in the Ramadan iftar meal on Monday evening with his troops at "Suleiman Bashara Barracks," as part of his inspection tours.

The visit came within a series of field tours during which the TSC President is keen to review the conditions and readiness of the forces and to share the Ramadan atmosphere with officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers, reflecting a spirit of cohesion and solidarity within the ranks of the armed forces.

He affirmed his appreciation for the national role undertaken by the Sudanese Armed Forces in safeguarding the country and preserving its security and stability, commending the discipline and high morale demonstrated by personnel across various positions.