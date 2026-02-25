Uganda: Court Grants Lina Zedriga Bail After 40 Days in Detention

The Gulu Chief Magistrate's Court has granted bail to National Unity Platform (NUP) vice chairperson for Northern Uganda Lina Zedriga after 40 days in detention and prison.

Dr Zedriga was released on a cash bail of Shs1 million. She presented four sureties, each bonded at a non-cash bail of Shs10 million.

In his ruling delivered at 2:43pm, the Chief Magistrate said the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence to justify her continued detention.

The decision followed hours of legal arguments between the prosecution and the defence. The court adjourned twice before delivering the final ruling, which went against the prosecution's objections to bail.

Zedriga faces charges of inciting violence, allegedly committed in December 2025 in Omoro, Nwoya, Amuru and Gulu City.

Her defence team argued that the state had not presented credible evidence or produced the complainant in court and therefore sought her unconditional release.

The Secretary General of the National Unity Platform, Lewis Rubongoya, welcomed the court's decision.

He criticised the circumstances surrounding Zedriga's arrest and detention, alleging that the state was targeting top party leaders in an attempt to undermine the party's election management efforts.

The case remains under investigation, with further court proceedings scheduled for March 24, 2026.