Uganda: Family of Slain Railways Official Petitions CDF Muhoozi Over Delayed Justice

The family of the late David Tumushabe, a former accounting officer at the East African Railways Cooperation and Uganda Railways Corporation, has petitioned the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, seeking his intervention in their long-standing quest for justice.

Tumushabe, a resident of Busabura Village in Kabigyemere Parish, Busiriba Sub-county, Kamwenge District, was reportedly murdered by unknown assailants.

His body was later discovered dumped in a wetland in Busiriba, in what the family describes as a brutal and unresolved killing.

In a letter seen by Nile Post dated February 10, 2026, and received at the Office of the Chief of Defence Forces on February 12, 2026, family members led by Councillor Levi Twinamasiko, one of Tumushabe's sons, asked Gen Muhoozi to remind President Museveni of their earlier petition seeking justice.

The family's pursuit of justice dates back several years. On January 6, 2020, they wrote to the then Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by Kamwenge Police.

Following their complaint, an investigation team was dispatched on February 17, 2020. However, according to the family, the findings were never communicated to them.

The matter was later escalated to President Museveni through a petition dated September 15, 2021, requesting his personal intervention.

In response, President Museveni instituted an investigation committee on September 27, 2021.

The committee comprised officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate, police commissioners, State House security officials and the Head of the Police Medical Department, Dr Moses Byarugaba. Investigations were subsequently carried out.

Despite these efforts, the family says the report has never been made public.

In an interview with Nile Post, Twinamasiko expressed appreciation to President Museveni for taking action when first petitioned.

"We thank President Museveni for responding to our petition and sending a team on the ground to investigate our father's murder. It showed his commitment to addressing the matter," he said.

However, he emphasized that the family is still waiting for closure.

"Our appeal to the Chief of Defence Forces is to kindly remind the President to unveil the findings of the investigations. As a family, we need to know the truth and see justice done," Twinamasiko added.

Twinamasiko noted that the delay in releasing the findings and concluding court processes has prolonged the family's pain.

"It has been years of waiting. We believe that releasing the report will help us move forward and restore our faith in the justice system," he said.

The family says they remain hopeful that their renewed petition to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba will prompt the necessary action and bring long-awaited justice for the late David Tumushabe.