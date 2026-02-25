Uganda: Police Probe Suspected Cattle Killings and Trespass in Bushenyi District

Police in Bushenyi District have launched investigations into an alleged case of criminal trespass and unlawful killing of cattle in Kyamiko Village, Kajunju Parish, Kyabugimbi Sub-county.

According to a press statement issued by the Greater Bushenyi Region Police spokesperson, the incident is alleged to have occurred on February 16, 2026, at about 11pm.

The matter was reported the same day at 1:00 p.m. at Kyabugimbi Sub-county Police Station by Lawrence Turihamwe, 35, a resident of the area.

Greater Bushenyi Regional Police spokesperson SP Apollo Tayebwa said Turihamwe allegedly encountered the suspect, identified as Turyasingura Gordon, 46, inside his farm while conducting a night patrol.

"It is alleged that while patrolling his farm at night, the complainant found the suspect inside his farm carrying a jerrican containing hot water and moving towards where the cows were tethered," Tayebwa stated.

Police said the suspect reportedly fled upon being challenged, leaving behind a mobile phone that was later recovered at the scene.

Turihamwe is said to have lost six cows under mysterious circumstances over the past four months, raising suspicions that the suspect could be linked to the earlier incidents.

Police further revealed that the case may be part of a broader pattern of livestock deaths in the district.

"Nine additional complainants have since reported at Bushenyi Central Police Station, alleging that a total of 53 cows have mysteriously died between late 2025 and February 2026," Tayebwa confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the cattle deaths and determine whether the reported cases are connected.

Police have pledged to keep the public informed as inquiries progress and appealed for cooperation from the community.

"We appeal to any member of the public with information regarding this matter to share it with police confidentially as investigations continue," the spokesperson urged.

Authorities reassured residents that efforts are underway to safeguard livestock and ensure that, if wrongdoing is established, those responsible are brought to justice.