Uganda: NRM Majority Will Determine Next Speaker of Parliament - MP Mapenduzi

Bardege-Layibi Member of Parliament, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, has affirmed that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) will determine the next Speaker of Parliament, citing the party's numerical strength in the August House.

Speaking to Canary Mugume during Next Big Talk hosted by Next Radio on Tuesday, Mapenduzi emphasized that Uganda operates under a multiparty political dispensation where parties compete for leadership positions based on their respective mandates and agendas.

"I crossed to the NRM in February last year, so it's been a year now," Mapenduzi said, reaffirming his commitment to the ruling party.

Mapenduzi was unequivocal that the NRM's majority status in Parliament positions it to decide who becomes Speaker in the 12th Parliament.

"As NRM, there is no doubt that we will determine who the next Speaker of Parliament will be, given our majority. I don't think the NRM can afford to allow someone else from another party to take charge of that office," he said.

Mapenduzi underscored that political competition is inherent in multiparty systems and that each party naturally seeks to lead. According to him, the Speakership is no exception.

Mapenduzi defended the decision of the NRM's Central Executive Committee (CEC) to endorse the current Speaker, Anita Among, and Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, as the party's official candidates.

"Rt. Hon. Anita Among performed to the expectations of the party, just as Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa did, I believe. If that was the basis on which the NRM CEC endorsed them, then they did the right thing," he said.

Mapenduzi clarified that while the NRM CEC has endorsed Among and Tayebwa, it has not barred any member from expressing interest in the Speakership race.

However, the party has formally backed the two leaders as its flag bearers.

"Every political party should develop ways to manage their internal activities, like the NRM CEC does," he said.

Mapenduzi suggested that not all those expressing interest in the Speakership are necessarily doing so out of a genuine desire to occupy the office.

"Not everyone expressing interest in the Speakership race is doing so because they genuinely want to be Speaker of the 12th Parliament. Some are being strategic, using it as an opportunity for further engagement and possibly to bargain," he said.

Mapenduzi's remarks come amid growing political interest in the race, including from opposition figures.

Earlier on Tuesday, the President of the Democratic Party (DP), Norbert Mao, officially declared his bid for Speaker of the next Parliament, announcing the conclusion of his nationwide consultation phase.

Addressing the media, Mao said he had gathered sufficient views and support from across the country to inform his decision.

"The consultation phase is now over. I have listened to Ugandans from different regions, and I am ready to offer myself for the position of Speaker," he said.

Mao described Uganda as having ended up with what he termed an "accidental Speaker" following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah passed away in September 2022 while still serving as Speaker, creating a vacancy that had to be filled in accordance with constitutional procedures. At the time, Anita Among, who had been serving as Deputy Speaker, was subsequently elected to the top position.

Mao argued that Among assumed office due to unforeseen circumstances rather than as part of a long-term leadership plan for Parliament.

"We need to make a conscious decision about the kind of leadership Parliament requires," Mao said, adding that strong institutions depend on deliberate and intentional leadership choices.

Commenting on Mao's declaration and the participation of smaller parties in the race, Mapenduzi noted that the Democratic Party has only about six Members of Parliament, questioning the political calculus behind the move.

"There are about six Members of Parliament from DP, and you would imagine what kind of courage. I want to believe Mao knows what he is pursuing by expressing interest in the Speakership race," he said.