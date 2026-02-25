Zimbabwe: Not a Fluke Says Zanu-PF Legislator As Parliament Hails Chevrons Performance At T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Tourism PackagesParliament has hailed the exploits of the Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team at the ongoing T20 World Cup, being hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

Zimbabwe has earned global admiration after putting in strong performances to qualify unbeaten for the Super 8 stage.

On their way to the Super 8s, the Chevrons beat Australia, Oman, and Sri Lanka, with the defeat of the former coming as a significant upset given its cricketing pedigree.

The Chevrons' only blemish was the single point they received from their washed-out match against Ireland.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed in Parliament, with ZANU PF legislator Supa Mandiwanzira stating that Zimbabwe's qualification for the Super 8 was no accident.

"I rise on a point of national interest to congratulate the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team, the Chevrons, on their outstanding and historic performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, having qualified for the Super 8 stage after completing the group phase unbeaten. Hon. Speaker Sir, this success is not a fluke.

"It has a background. It has a history. It is steeped in sustained institutional support, steady leadership, and a national commitment to the development of sport, thus giving this achievement a clear provenance rather than an appearance of chance," said Mandiwanzira.

Qualifying for the Super 8 marks the highest point the Chevrons have reached in T20 World Cup history.

Having sailed through to the Super 8 unbeaten, the Chevrons received a rude awakening when they lost by 107 runs to West Indies.

However, the defeat does not diminish the gloss of the Chevrons' journey in the tournament.

"The Chevrons' recent giant-killing performance against established cricketing nations, including victories against Sri Lanka and Australia in international competition, has reignited national belief and demonstrated that Zimbabwe can compete with confidence at the highest level of the game.

"It is also appropriate to pay homage to the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, Hon. Tavengwa Mkuhlani, a fellow Member of this House, for his stewardship in guiding the institution through a period of renewal and stability.

"Hon. Speaker, this achievement belongs above all to the boys. Their unity, professionalism and commitment have reminded Zimbabweans of the unifying power of sport and brought pride to this nation," he said.

Zimbabwe will face India on Thursday before concluding their Super 8 matches against South Africa on Sunday.