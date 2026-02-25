Malawi Government Champions Protection of Tobacco Farmers' Welfare

Minister of Agriculture Roza Fatchi Mbilizi on Tuesday presided over the Tobacco Industry Conference held at the Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the conference, Mbilizi said her ministry has lined up a number of strategies aimed at fully protecting the welfare of tobacco farmers and strengthening the integrity of the country's tobacco market.

"Through the Tobacco Commission, my ministry has remained steadfast in organising and regulating the market to ensure transparency, fairness and competitiveness in the tobacco trade," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister said the ministry, through the Tobacco Commission, will strengthen oversight and protect farmers by tightening production discipline, improving registration systems, enhancing farmer data management and aligning production planning with market demand.

To ensure better prices for farmers, Mbilizi said the government will improve demand forecasting and strictly enforce recommended production volumes to avoid overproduction, which often pushes prices down.

"I call upon all stakeholders--regulators, buyers and farmer organisations--to deepen collaboration, build trust and improve market efficiency. We cannot speak of a sustainable tobacco industry without empowered and economically secure farmers," she said.

She also stressed the need to boost surveillance and strengthen coordinated enforcement against illegal vending and cross-border tobacco smuggling. According to the minister, the government will work closely with law enforcement agencies, border authorities, traditional leaders and regional partners to curb the malpractice.

Mbilizi further urged stakeholders to respect contract arrangements between farmers and buyers by restoring and properly policing the contract system. This will involve closely monitoring contracted volumes, holding buyers accountable and applying regulatory sanctions when agreements are not honoured.

The minister also emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration among government institutions, buyers, farmers' associations, financiers and development partners to improve information sharing and coordinated responses within the industry.

She added that targeted regulatory actions and market interventions--such as oversight of merchants' stock levels and the imposition of penalties or restrictions where necessary--will help protect prices and safeguard farmer incomes.

At the same time, Mbilizi warned farmers against the use of child labour and urged the industry to address environmental challenges associated with tobacco production.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In this context, issues such as deforestation, child labour, soil degradation and water management can no longer be ignored. Sustainable growth demands deliberate investment in afforestation programmes, alternative curing technologies and responsible labour practices. We must align with international sustainability frameworks while safeguarding the interests of our producers," she said.

The minister also highlighted irrigation development as a key priority, saying the government is promoting irrigation farming to reduce reliance on erratic rainfall, improve yields and mitigate climate risks.

She said investment in water-harvesting technologies and efficient irrigation systems will be critical in stabilising tobacco production in the face of climate change.

Mbilizi further called for increased export of processed tobacco products, noting that Malawi has for many years exported tobacco mainly in raw or semi-processed form.

"For far too long Malawi has exported tobacco primarily in raw or semi-processed form. To achieve sustainable growth, we must move decisively up the value chain. Encouraging local processing, promoting agro-industrial investment and supporting innovation in tobacco-related products will help retain greater value within our economy," she said.

During the conference, Timothy Nyasulu, Board Chairperson of the Tobacco Commission, also expressed commitment to ending cross-border tobacco trade.

Nyasulu said illegal cross-border trade undermines the integrity of the tobacco market and disrupts the entire tobacco value chain, ultimately disadvantaging legitimate farmers and traders.