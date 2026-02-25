Tunisia: President Kais Saied Vows Zero Tolerance for Corruption During Field Visits in Tunis

Tunis, Feb. 25 — President Kais Saied on Tuesday afternoon headed to the Ellouhoum Company in El Ouardia, which was established in 1961.

During the visit, the Head of State inspected the company's operations and held discussions with several officials on the irregularities and managerial excesses that have been recorded, particularly those related to numerous corruption cases, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The President of the Republic also recalled several historical landmarks, stressing that he is closely following all situations nationwide.

He underlined that Tunisians are currently facing significant challenges, which will be overcome through strong determination and decisive measures aimed at restoring many public institutions, enterprises and facilities to full activity once they recover their viability.

Later, the Head of State proceeded to the Bab El Fellah market in the capital, where he listened to citizens' concerns.

He reaffirmed that the state will continue to pursue its social approach to ensure that the demands of all Tunisian men and women across all sectors are met, stressing that there will be zero tolerance for those who have plundered the country's wealth.

President Kais Saied further emphasised that the Tunisian people will not be left, as some "fickle donors" imagine, as easy prey for anyone, reiterating that the law remains the sole arbiter and that all citizens are equal before it.