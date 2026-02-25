Zimbabwe: Passion and Lily Java Confirm Marriage Has Ended

Preacher and social media personality Passion Java and his wife Lily Java have publicly confirmed that their marriage has been legally dissolved.

In separate statements released to their followers, the pair said the decision to part ways had been made some time ago after what they described as careful reflection and maturity.

Lily Java said the end of the marriage marked the beginning of a new chapter for both of them.

While their covenant as husband and wife had come to an end, she stressed that their shared role as parents remained unchanged.

"Our three sons continue to be our highest priority and we are committed to raising them with stability, love and intentional care," she said.

She added that their lives and ministries would now move forward independently.

The two, she said, were no longer connected in marriage, leadership or vision and would each pursue what they believe to be their individual divine calling.

The decision, she noted was not taken lightly but made with "sobriety, clarity and conviction," adding that choosing peace does not mean endorsing the past; it means choosing wisdom for the future.

In his own statement, Passion Java similarly confirmed that the marriage had officially ended, saying the announcement was intended to inform partners, followers and the wider Christian community.

"This decision was not made lightly, but with maturity, understanding, and peace," he said.

Despite the separation, he said they remain friends and committed co-parents, underscoring that family continues to be central to his life.

"Our children will continue to receive the presence, support, and guidance they deserve from both parents," he said.

The couple did not disclose further details surrounding the separation but both indicated their focus would remain on faith, family and their respective ministries moving forward.