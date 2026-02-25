Kenya Partners With Wwf to Accelerate Ecosystem Restoration Projects

Nairobi — The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is advancing key conservation initiatives through strengthened partnerships with the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-US) and other stakeholders.

Principal Secretary Festus Ng'eno hosted the WWF-US delegation, led by Renae Stenhouse, at his Nairobi office.

The meeting included representatives from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), WWF-Kenya, and NETFUND, focusing on pipeline projects, joint conservation initiatives, and collaborative partnerships.

A highlight of the discussions was the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), managed by the GEF, which has approved USD 3.9 million in funding for the project "Sustainable Management and Restoration of Threatened Ecological Corridors."

NETFUND will act as the principal executing agency for the initiative which aims to restore critical ecosystems, enhance landscape connectivity, and support Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework targets, particularly ecosystem restoration (Target 2) and protected areas (Target 3) by 2030.

The delegation praised achievements under the Lake Naivasha Ecosystem-Based Management Project (GEF-7), noting significant gains in forest restoration and reduction of land degradation.

The meeting also reviewed the Heart of Conservation Initiative, a pipeline project under the Amboseli Ecosystem Fund, pending endorsement.

PS Ng'eno affirmed coordination with the Principal Secretary for Wildlife to ensure alignment with national wildlife priorities and strategic conservation efforts.

"The Government remains committed to fostering collaborative partnerships to advance Kenya's climate action and biodiversity conservation agenda," said PS Ng'eno.

This partnership underscores Kenya's ongoing commitment to sustainable ecosystem management, biodiversity protection, and climate action, reinforcing its position as a regional leader in ecological conservation.