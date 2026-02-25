South Africa: Newcastle Farmer Rejects Trump's Claim That Crosses Were Burial Sites

Darrel Brown told CBS 60 Minutes that the Newcastle crosses stood for less than 48 hours to honour killed commercial farmers.

Black farmer Nhlanhla Zuma said he quit farming for safety after people visited his farm several times trying to kill him.

The owner of roadside crosses in Newcastle, KZN, has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that they were burial sites of white farmers killed in South Africa.

Darrel Brown spoke to CBS 60 Minutes journalist Anderson Cooper in Newcastle. Brown said the crosses stood along the road for less than 48 hours before he removed them and stored them at his farm.

Trump had claimed the crosses were burial sites of white farmers killed over the years.

"It definitely wasn't a burial site. Those crosses were only there for less than 48 hours. It was purely an avenue of crosses that we planted there in honour of commercial farmers in South Africa who have lost their lives," Brown said.

When 60 Minutes visited the site where the crosses had stood, they found only potholes.

Black farmer Nhlanhla Zuma said the killings of black farmers do not get attention. He said people came to his farm several times trying to kill him and he has since quit farming.

"They came to my farm several times trying to kill me. That's where I was 100% sure that if they found me home, they would have killed me. I have since decided to quit farming. What I can tell you is that more black farmers are being killed but their plight doesn't take any centre stage," Zuma said.

Johann Kotze from Cape Town told 60 Minutes he was surprised when he was told at the White House last February about the white genocide.

"I am as Afrikaans as much as you can get. I grew up Afrikaans and I never witnessed any genocide," Kotze said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also rejected Trump's claims.