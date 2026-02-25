Kenya: Kanja Flags Foreign-Hosted and Encrypted Platforms As Incitement 2027 Threat

Nairobi — Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) Douglas Kanja has warned that foreign-hosted social media accounts and encrypted communication platforms are undermining Kenya's efforts to curb hate speech and political incitement ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Kanja told Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration, that digital platforms operating outside Kenya's jurisdiction pose serious enforcement challenges.

The IG singled out transmittion of inflammatory content from abroad or anonymously through encrypted applications.

He cautioned that viral amplification of misleading content and coordinated misinformation campaigns are escalating tensions.

"As the country approaches the 2027 General Elections, the Service remains vigilant and committed to preventing incitement, hate speech, and conduct likely to disrupt national unity," Kanja said Wednesday.

He outlined the legal framework guiding enforcement, including the National Cohesion and Integration Act, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Penal Code, and the Public Order Act.

Kanja noted that enforcement of the National Cohesion and Integration Act is carried out jointly by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Over the past year, NPS and NCIC recorded 12 cases related to hate speech, incitement to violence, cyber harassment, and dissemination of inflammatory content. Most remain under investigation.

The IG highlighted the role of the NPS Forensic Laboratory in analyzing digital devices, authenticating online content, and producing forensic reports for court proceedings.

Kanja was responding to concerns raised by Senator Catherine Mumma over unchecked inflammatory remarks by public figures. The committee is currently scrutinizing NCIC and related agencies amid growing political tensions.

Looking ahead, Kanja said the NPS will enhance digital forensic capacity, deepen inter-agency cooperation, and expand public awareness campaigns to safeguard national cohesion.