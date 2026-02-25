Somalia's Spy Agency Says Over 23 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Coordinated Operations

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with international partners, has killed more than 23 Al-Shabaab fighters in a series of planned operations carried out this week in central regions, officials said.

The operations targeted areas in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions, where the group was allegedly mobilising militants to carry out attacks in parts of the Hirshabelle State.

NISA said the pre-emptive operations were launched following intelligence reports indicating that Al-Shabaab fighters were regrouping in Waab-weyn and Goobo areas near Maxaas district in Hiiraan.

The fighters were reportedly led by a commander identified as Mustaf Caato.

Additional militants were also said to have been assembling in the area of Maxaa Saciid in Middle Shabelle, according to the agency.

The latest strike occurred late on Tuesday, destroying a militant base in Moqokori district in Hiiraan, where a group described as "Hisbah" members had been stationed. The fighters were believed to be involved in planning attacks in the region.

Somalia has intensified military and intelligence operations against Al-Shabaab in recent months, as authorities seek to weaken the group's capacity to stage attacks and to stabilise central and southern parts of the country.

NISA said it would continue expanding counterterrorism operations to ensure national security and stability.