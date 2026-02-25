Uganda: Minister Kasolo Calls for Greater Public Cooperation Amid Rising Urban Crime

The Minister of State for Microfinance and Small Enterprises, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, has urged citizens to actively cooperate with security agencies in response to a recent surge in violent crime across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Kasolo emphasized that security agencies cannot effectively perform their duties without public support.

"Security agencies cannot effectively perform their duties without the cooperation of citizens. The public must support security efforts," he

said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Referencing a recent viral video showing machete-wielding criminals attacking a civilian, Kasolo criticized what he described as public complacency during violent incidents.

"If you are to look at the recent panga-wielding incident, there is someone in the video taking porridge. This shows that the public is relaxed," he said.

Kasolo further cautioned members of the public to take personal responsibility for their safety, warning against careless behavior that may expose them to criminal activity.

"Security begins with you. It is also not wise to move around carelessly with a bag of money," he said.

The minister's remarks come amid heightened public anxiety following a string of high-profile thefts, muggings, and gang-related attacks, particularly in busy transport hubs and commercial centers within Kampala.

Police have acknowledged a recent uptick in robberies and violent snatchings, attributing the trend partly to challenges associated with policing densely populated urban areas, as well as the release of some suspects on bail.

In recent days, three individuals have been arrested in connection with a group of panga-wielding criminals captured in CCTV footage during a violent robbery at Gwanda Shopping Mall in Kisenyi, near the Kisenyi Taxi Park.

The Friday morning attack, which occurred around 8:45 a.m., showed a man being assaulted by a group of machete-wielding assailants. In the footage that later circulated widely on social media, one of the attackers attempts to slash at a bystander who appeared to challenge the gang before the group fled with a stolen bag.

Addressing journalists during the weekly security briefing on Monday, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke outlined the scale of ongoing security operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rusoke reported that at least 700 suspects had been arrested over the past seven days in intelligence-led raids across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

He said 254 suspects were apprehended in Kampala Metropolitan East, while 510 suspects were arrested in Kampala Metropolitan South, with additional arrests recorded in other surrounding areas.

"Many of the suspects are repeat offenders, many of whom have either served their sentences or been released on bail by courts of law. However, the intelligence-led operations will continue," Rusoke stated.

Police say the sustained operations form part of a broader strategy to disrupt organized criminal networks and restore public confidence in urban security.