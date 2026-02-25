Uganda: Balimwezo Blames Poor Urban Management, Inequality for Rising Crime in Kampala

Kampala Lord Mayor-elect, Eng. Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, has attributed the rising crime rate in the city to poor urban management and widening socio-economic inequalities, warning that failure to address underlying social challenges will continue to fuel insecurity.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on NBS Television on Tuesday, the outgoing Nakawa East Member of Parliament said crime in the capital is deeply rooted in systemic issues, including poverty, unemployment, school dropouts, and forced evictions.

"Crime has increased in Kampala due to poor management within the city. There is an increased gap between the rich and the poor," he said.

"Many wealthy individuals are now seeking guns to secure their property, which reflects growing fear and mistrust. Unless we dig into the root causes such as poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion, we shall not curb crime within

Balimwezo's remarks come amid heightening public concern over a series of high-profile thefts, muggings, and gang-related attacks, particularly in crowded transport hubs and busy commercial areas of the capital.

Residents and business owners have increasingly voiced anxiety over violent snatchings and organized criminal activity in densely populated neighborhoods.

The Uganda Police Force has acknowledged a recent uptick in robberies and related crimes.

Authorities partly attribute the increase to suspects being released on bail and the broader challenges of policing a rapidly expanding urban population.

Addressing journalists during the weekly security briefing on Monday, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke detailed ongoing security operations across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Rusoke revealed that at least 700 suspects had been arrested over the past seven days in intelligence-led raids.

In Kampala Metropolitan East, 254 suspects were apprehended, while 510 suspects were arrested in Kampala Metropolitan South, alongside additional arrests in other areas.

"Many of the suspects are repeat offenders, many of whom have either served their sentences or been released on bail by courts of law. However, the intelligence-led operations will continue," hr said, emphasizing the police's commitment to sustained enforcement efforts.

Security agencies say the operations are part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and restore public confidence.